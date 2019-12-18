Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,450 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,850 ($63.80) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,350 ($70.38) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,764 ($62.67).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,328.26 ($56.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,568.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,834.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of GBX 35.76 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

