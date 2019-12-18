Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

NYSE LYB opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $49,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $364,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

