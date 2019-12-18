Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Madison Square Garden Co’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Madison Square Garden in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Ngo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSG. Guggenheim set a $350.00 price target on Madison Square Garden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

Shares of NYSE MSG opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.43. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $240.33 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,559,000 after buying an additional 140,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 319,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,553,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth $20,279,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth $13,997,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.