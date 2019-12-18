Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.10), 48,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 124,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.12).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and a P/E ratio of -21.54.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:JOG)

Jersey Oil and Gas plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration and production (E&P) company, which is focused on building a production in the North Sea. The Company owns an 18% interest in the P2170 Verbier licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, Inner Moray Firth in which the operator Statoil (U.K.) Limited owns a 70% interest and CIECO V&C (UK) Limited owns a 12% interest.

