JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target to $19.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardagh Group news, insider Correia Emmanuel 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Ardagh Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.