JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.93.

Get GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) alerts:

OTCMKTS NILSY opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $31.77.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Read More: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.