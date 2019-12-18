JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $95.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.98.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

