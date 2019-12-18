JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target to $11.00

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

LXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The business had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 858,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 71.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $545,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,574,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,915,000 after buying an additional 114,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

