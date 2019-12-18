Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.06.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

