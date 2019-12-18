K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$50.00 price objective on K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

KBL stock opened at C$42.06 on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$32.00 and a 1 year high of C$42.47. The company has a market cap of $441.41 million and a P/E ratio of 45.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

