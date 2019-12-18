Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives $27.20 Average PT from Analysts

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $605,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALV opened at $16.26 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $301.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

