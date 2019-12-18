KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vipshop in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vipshop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark increased their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.97. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,021 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 375,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 66,664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,665,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 923,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

