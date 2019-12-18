Knight-Swift Transportation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,511 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,810% compared to the average daily volume of 498 call options.

Shares of KNX opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

