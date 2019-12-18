Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.1% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 77.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 94,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% during the third quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,683 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

