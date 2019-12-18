Laredo Petroleum (LPI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2019 – Laredo Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.50.

12/10/2019 – Laredo Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $5.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Laredo Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Laredo Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – Laredo Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $633.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.30.

Get Laredo Petroleum Inc alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 238,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 270,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 72,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.