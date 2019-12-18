Lennox International Inc. (LII) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSE:LII opened at $258.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.28. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $203.63 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $193,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,171.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $313,149.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.27.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

