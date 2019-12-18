Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Sells $313,149.72 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $313,149.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph William Reitmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lennox International alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Joseph William Reitmeier sold 4,646 shares of Lennox International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $1,163,358.40.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $258.58 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.63 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.28.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lennox International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lennox International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LII. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.27.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.