LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Ryan Edone Sells 1,500 Shares

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LGIH opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 14.90.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,160,000 after buying an additional 191,656 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,015,000 after purchasing an additional 192,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 882,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $84.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

