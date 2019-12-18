Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) Critical Analysis

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Limestone Bancorp and MBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 MBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limestone Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.61%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than MBT Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and MBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 20.45% 11.01% 0.98% MBT Financial 19.08% 8.52% 0.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and MBT Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $49.24 million 2.30 $8.79 million $1.23 14.72 MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.67 $17.70 million N/A N/A

MBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of MBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBT Financial has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MBT Financial beats Limestone Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About MBT Financial

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Monroe, MI.

