Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.97 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.