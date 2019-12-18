Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.44.

NYSE LIN opened at $209.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linde has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $211.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $35,419,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

