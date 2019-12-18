Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Receives $17.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

LGF.A stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

