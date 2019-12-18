Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Braziliex. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $71,704.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.02652684 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 655,250,207 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Mercatox, HitBTC, Exrates, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

