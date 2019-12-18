LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Clark M. Kokich Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $48,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,605.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.49.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 63.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 71.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

