Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 56

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.16) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 65.27 ($0.86).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 63.03 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.35.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £100,161.60 ($131,756.91). Also, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

