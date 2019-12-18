LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 235.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 81.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

