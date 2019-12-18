LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in LogMeIn by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after buying an additional 675,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 704,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,890,000 after buying an additional 93,496 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after buying an additional 107,148 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 443,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

