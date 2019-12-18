LogMeIn’s (LOGM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LOGM stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LogMeIn by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LogMeIn by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LogMeIn by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.