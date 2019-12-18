Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

MN opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Manning and Napier has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manning and Napier will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning and Napier by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning and Napier by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning and Napier by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manning and Napier (MN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.