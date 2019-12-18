Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Buys $45,125.00 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $40,386.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,581 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,946.57.

On Friday, November 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,300 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,119 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,172.43.

On Thursday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,810.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,600 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $85,078.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,677 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,148.39.

On Monday, October 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 215 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $660.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHX. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marchex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

