MARK.SPACE (MRK) Market Cap Reaches $929,239.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. MARK.SPACE has a market cap of $929,239.00 and $18.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDEX, Liquid and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE (MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, BTC-Alpha and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

