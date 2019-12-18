Martin L. Bruckner Sells 12,893 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.11 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.