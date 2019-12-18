Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $336.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.83.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $274.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.41. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,000,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 90,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

