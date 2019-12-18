Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $25.77 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,274.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,000 shares of company stock worth $4,976,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.