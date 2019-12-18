Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTRX. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

MTRX opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $594.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 147.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 20.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 721,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

