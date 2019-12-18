Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Matrix Service from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of MTRX opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $594.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.03. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

