McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.00-14.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.36. McKesson also updated its FY20 guidance to $14.00-14.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of MCK opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $154.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

