Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Insiders sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,769 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39,264 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 689,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

