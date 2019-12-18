Medmen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Medmen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Medmen Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:MMNFF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Medmen Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

