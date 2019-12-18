MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.31. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.62.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$791.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

