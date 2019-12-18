MGX Minerals (CNSX:XMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

MGX Minerals Inc (CNSX:XMG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 22350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18.

MGX Minerals Company Profile (CNSX:XMG)

MGX Minerals Inc engages in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties and industrial technologies. It explores for lithium, magnesium oxide, silicon, niobium-tantulum, and gold properties, as well as for oil and gas resources. It also owns, operates, and sells water treatment systems to the oil and gas industry.

