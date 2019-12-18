Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIK. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $6.64 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $16.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $947.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

