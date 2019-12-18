Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.59.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $154.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $155.90. The company has a market cap of $1,180.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $620,230,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

