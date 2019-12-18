MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (MITFY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: MITFY):

12/16/2019 – MITIE GRP PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – MITIE GRP PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – MITIE GRP PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitie Group plc provides strategic outsourcing services. The company’s operating segment includes Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services. Hard FM segment includes technical, building maintenance and energy services. Property management segment provides repair and maintenance services in the social housing market. Healthcare segment provides care at home for people who need help and support due to illness, infirmity or disability. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Mitie Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

12/3/2019 – MITIE GRP PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2019 – MITIE GRP PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mitie Group plc provides strategic outsourcing services. The company’s operating segment includes Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services. Hard FM segment includes technical, building maintenance and energy services. Property management segment provides repair and maintenance services in the social housing market. Healthcare segment provides care at home for people who need help and support due to illness, infirmity or disability. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Mitie Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

11/8/2019 – MITIE GRP PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2019 – MITIE GRP PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

