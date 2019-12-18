Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Mobileiron stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $525.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

