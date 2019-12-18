Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Mogo Finance Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 58,807.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mackie set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.61. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

