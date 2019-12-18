Monero Classic Price Tops $0.21 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.64 million and $249.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00690359 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,609,070 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.