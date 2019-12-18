Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,586.00

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,586 ($20.86) and last traded at GBX 1,558 ($20.49), with a volume of 3174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,588 ($20.89).

MGNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,530 ($20.13) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,611 ($21.19).

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $722.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,393.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,246.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.