Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $106.00 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $106.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 444.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $21,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1,777.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nasdaq by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 127,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

