National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) COO Robert Michael Ussery Sells 1,235 Shares

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,232.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

National HealthCare stock opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

